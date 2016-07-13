July 13 Strad Energy Services Ltd
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces strategic acquisition
in Canada's most active oil and gas region
* Strad will acquire all of shares of Redneck in exchange
for an aggregate of 11,098,598 class a common shares of strad
* Total transaction value of approximately $30.6 million
* Deal includes assumption of an estimated $11.7 million of
net debt
* Employees of Redneck will also be joining strad team upon
closing of transaction
* Strad shares to be issued to Redneck shareholders pursuant
to transaction will be subject to a time release escrow
agreement
* Strad energy services ltd says deal provides immediate
accretion on a cash flow per share basis
* Upon completion of transaction lyle wood, founder and
president of redneck, will be appointed to board of directors of
strad
* Strad board has unanimously approved transaction
* Entered into definitive share purchase agreements with
each of redneck oilfield services ltd. And raptor oilfield
services ltd
