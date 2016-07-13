BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
July 13 At&T Inc :
* Communications Workers Of America fail to ratify mobility benefits contract
* Says leadership of communications workers of america has notified AT&T that mobility employees failed to ratify a four-year contract
* Says parties have agreed to meet in a continuing effort to reach an agreement.
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing