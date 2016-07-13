BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
July 13 Public Storage
* Public Storage announces pricing of 4.95% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series D
* Says has priced a public offering of 12 million depositary shares at $25.00 per depositary share
* The offering is expected to result in $300 million of gross proceeds
* Expects to use net proceeds to make investments in self-storage facilities and in entities that own self-storage facilities
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing