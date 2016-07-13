July 13 Public Storage

* Public Storage announces pricing of 4.95% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series D

* Says has priced a public offering of 12 million depositary shares at $25.00 per depositary share

* The offering is expected to result in $300 million of gross proceeds

* Expects to use net proceeds to make investments in self-storage facilities and in entities that own self-storage facilities

