BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
July 13 Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp :
* Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation announces business combination with Yatra Online, Inc.
* Have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a transaction that values Yatra at an enterprise value of $218 million
* Combined co will continue to be led by Yatra's management team under leadership of chief executive and co-founder Dhruv Shringi
* Yatra intends to be listed on nasdaq stock market under symbol "ytra" following completion of transaction
* Yatra may receive additional consideration of up to $35 million upon achievement of certain financial objectives
* Yatra will continue to own at least 35% of issued and outstanding shares in combined company
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma