July 13 Moody's On Australian Banks

* Australian banks face rising challenges

* Headwinds could, over time, put pressure on the credit profiles of australia's major banks

* Path of future balance sheet strengthening is likely to be slower than in previous years

* Prolonged period of low interest rates will over time negatively impact the banks' net interest margins

* Need to meet the requirements of net stable funding ratio is likely to increase price competition for retail deposits

* Risks to australian banks are increasingly skewed to the downside