July 14 WISeKey International Holding AG :

* Secures another 5.4 million Swiss francs ($5.49 million)of cash in a second tranche of a mandatory convertible loan note placed with selected strategic investors

* Wisekey may place a third tranche of mandatory loan note at then prevailing market terms in amount of up to 10 million Swiss francs in weeks to come