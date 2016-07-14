July 14 Datagroup AG :

* Datagroup takes over SAP and application management services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Germany

* Company secures for itself a guaranteed sales volume in triple-digit millions over at least five years.

* Conclusion of contract is subject to condition that at least 70% of IT specialists agree to transfer of undertakings from hpe to Datagroup Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)