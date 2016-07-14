UPDATE 2-Deutsche fined $630 mln for failures over Russian money-laundering
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
July 14 Pharming Group NV :
* Pharming amends ruconest distribution agreement with Sobi
* Pharming to directly commercialise Ruconest in 21 additional Western European, North African and Middle-Eastern markets
* Pharming will expand current small European team of experienced hae marketing and medical affairs specialists Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)