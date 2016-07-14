July 14 Celyad Sa :

* Successfully completes safety follow-up of first patient at fourth dose level in NKR-2 phase I trial

* No safety issues or dose limiting toxicity reported in the first patient at the fourth dose level

* Next patient, 11of trial, has been infused

* Trial is a dose escalation study evaluating safety and feasibility of NKR-2 t-cell therapy in patients with acute myeloid leukemia or multiple myeloma