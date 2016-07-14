BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
July 14 Celyad Sa :
* Successfully completes safety follow-up of first patient at fourth dose level in NKR-2 phase I trial
* No safety issues or dose limiting toxicity reported in the first patient at the fourth dose level
* Next patient, 11of trial, has been infused
* Trial is a dose escalation study evaluating safety and feasibility of NKR-2 t-cell therapy in patients with acute myeloid leukemia or multiple myeloma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.