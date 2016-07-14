BRIEF-Nedap equips 'Havenhuis' with high tech solutions
* Equips 'Havenhuis' with high tech solutions
July 14 Sanoma Oyj
* Sanoma improves its outlook for 2016
* Reason to revise outlook is improved operational performance in Finnish media business
* Expects that group's consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes will improve from last year (2015: loss of 3.4 pct)
* Operational EBIT margin is estimated to be around 9 pct
* Previous outlook: 2016 consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes were to be in line with last year or improve
* Previous outlook: 2016 operational EBIT margin was estimated to be over 7 pct
* Said on Monday signed an agreement with provider of cloud services on the Internet - Rackspace
* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 5 billion won