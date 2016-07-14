July 14 Sanoma Oyj

* Sanoma improves its outlook for 2016

* Reason to revise outlook is improved operational performance in Finnish media business

* Expects that group's consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes will improve from last year (2015: loss of 3.4 pct)

* Operational EBIT margin is estimated to be around 9 pct

* Previous outlook: 2016 consolidated net sales development adjusted for structural changes were to be in line with last year or improve

* Previous outlook: 2016 operational EBIT margin was estimated to be over 7 pct

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)