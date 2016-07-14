July 14 Halfords Group
* Trading performance for the 13-week period to 1 July 2016
* Group revenue +2.1%, with retail +1.5% and autocentres
+5.9%
* Adjusting for timing of Easter, LFL revenue was group
0.0%, retail -0.2% and Autocentres +1.7%
* In June we outlined a net impact of £3m on profit for FY17
at a USD:GBP rate of 1.45
* We now have over 75% of our FY17 purchases hedged at
around 1.45.
* If USD:GBP rate continues to be weaker than 1.45 it may
have a small further impact later in this financial year,
depending on the extent to which it can be mitigated
* All other financial guidance and financial targets that we
published on 1 June remain unchanged
