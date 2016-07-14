July 14 Transcom Worldwide AB

* Says signs renewed agreement with Tele2 to provide customer care services in seven countries

* Says Tele2 is Transcom's largest client, accounting for roughly 15 percent of revenue

* Says approximately 2,000 employees are currently dedicated to the Tele2 account, providing multichannel customer service and support to customers in Croatia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden