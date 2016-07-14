July 14 Workspace Group Plc

* Q1 total rent roll up 4.9 pct (3.8 mln stg) to 82 mln stg (31 March 2016: 78.2 mln stg)

* Q1 like-for-like rent roll up 2 pct (0.9 mln stg) to 46.8 mln stg (31 March 2016: £45.9m)

* "Full impact on UK economy of last month's EU referendum is as yet unknown" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: