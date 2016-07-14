UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Mothercare Plc
* Q1 UK like-for-like sales up 1.2 pct
* Q1 total UK sales down (2.1 pct), reflecting (4.8 pct) year-on-year reduction in space
* Q1 UK online sales up 6.4 pct with online now 35.5 pct of total UK sales (LY: 32.7 pct). Mobile now 84 pct of online traffic and 61 pct of online sales
* We have not seen any immediate consumer reaction to brexit vote, but it is too early to call as we went into end-of-season sale early- CEO
* We hedge both dollar purchases and royalty receipts and we expect limited impact on our financial results this year- CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources