* Concordia International Corp. Provides additional disclosure in relation to brexit's impact on its business

* During remainder of 2016, company expects to use concordia international segment's free cash flows to service its gbp long term debt

* Continues to monitor developments related to outcome of brexit, including impact resulting from currency market movements

* Beyond 2016, will continue to assess currency position, including hedging, in particular with respect to gbp free cash flows

* Currently not subject to any financial maintenance covenants under its credit agreement dated october 21, 2015, as amended