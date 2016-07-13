MOVES-Citi reshuffles top bankers in client relationship focus
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
July 13 (Reuters) -
* Monsanto said to revive talks with BASF over Bayer alternative - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Monsanto is exploring various transactions, including potential acquisition of BASF's agriculture-solutions unit - Bloomberg, citing sources
* In return, Ludwigshafen, Germany-based BASF would likely receive newly issued shares in Monsanto - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/29zcg3S) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but that no decision had been taken yet.