July 13 Starbucks Corp :

* Announces role as global licensee and investor in the Italian restaurant Princi

* Investment team to focus on expanding number of standalone Princi locations worldwide

* Investment team to also focus on make Princi exclusive food purveyor at new Starbucks reserve roastery, tasting rooms in Shanghai, New York

* Shanghai and New York roastery locations are on track to open in 2017 and 2018, respectively Source text: bit.ly/29wiy8T Further company coverage: