BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
July 13 Starbucks Corp :
* Announces role as global licensee and investor in the Italian restaurant Princi
* Investment team to focus on expanding number of standalone Princi locations worldwide
* Investment team to also focus on make Princi exclusive food purveyor at new Starbucks reserve roastery, tasting rooms in Shanghai, New York
* Shanghai and New York roastery locations are on track to open in 2017 and 2018, respectively Source text: bit.ly/29wiy8T Further company coverage:
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing