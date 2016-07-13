July 13 Conocophillips
* Announces intended sale of exploration blocks offshore
senegal
* Agreement is for $350 million plus net customary
adjustments of approximately $80 million
* Transaction is subject to approval of government of
senegal and co-venturer preemption rights
* Three offshore exploration blocks, Rufisque offshore,
Sangomar offshore and Sangomar deep offshore, had net carrying
value of about $250 million as of May 31
* To sell its 35 percent interest in three exploration
blocks offshore senegal, which include sne and fan discoveries
* Agreement is through subsidiaries of Conocophillips and
Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd
