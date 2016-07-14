UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Atea ASA :
* Q2 EBITDA ex-items 215 million Norwegian crowns ($25.6 million)(Reuters poll 199 million crowns)
* Q2 revenue 8.44 billion crowns (Reuters poll 7.60 billion crowns)
* Says is well-positioned to maintain a long-term growth rate faster than the it infrastructure market.
* Expects to continue to grow faster than the market and increase its operating margins during the second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3988 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources