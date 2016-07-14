July 14 Atea ASA :

* Q2 EBITDA ex-items 215 million Norwegian crowns ($25.6 million)(Reuters poll 199 million crowns)

* Q2 revenue 8.44 billion crowns (Reuters poll 7.60 billion crowns)

* Says is well-positioned to maintain a long-term growth rate faster than the it infrastructure market.

* Expects to continue to grow faster than the market and increase its operating margins during the second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

($1 = 8.3988 Norwegian crowns)