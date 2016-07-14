July 14 SAF HOLLAND SA

* Saf-Holland announces an all-cash offer to the shareholders of Haldex

* Says saf-holland offers SEK 94.42 in cash per share in Haldex

* Says total offer value for all outstanding shares in Haldex amounts to SEK 4,165 million

* Says offer represents premium of 10.8 per cent to closing price of sek 85.25 of haldex shares on nasdaq stockholm on 13 july 2016, last trading day before announcement of offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: