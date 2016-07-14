BRIEF-IFCI Ltd says no negotiations taking place for mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
July 14 SEB
* Q2 underlying operating profit SEK 5,016 mln (4,493)
* Reuters poll: SEB Q2 operating profit was seen at SEK 4,862 mln
* Says need for advisory and risk management services have continued to increase
* Says for first half of this year and excluding both positive and negative one-off effects, all income lines were lower compared to first half of 2015
* Q2 net fee and commission income 4.1 bln SEK vs mean forecast 4.2 bln in Reuters poll
* Q2 net interest income 4.6 bln SEK vs mean forecast 4.7 bln in Reuters poll
* Q2 loan losses 221 mln SEK vs mean forecast 289 mln in reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes