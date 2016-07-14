July 14 SEB

* Q2 underlying operating profit SEK 5,016 mln (4,493)

* Reuters poll: SEB Q2 operating profit was seen at SEK 4,862 mln

* Says need for advisory and risk management services have continued to increase

* Says for first half of this year and excluding both positive and negative one-off effects, all income lines were lower compared to first half of 2015

* Q2 net fee and commission income 4.1 bln SEK vs mean forecast 4.2 bln in Reuters poll

* Q2 net interest income 4.6 bln SEK vs mean forecast 4.7 bln in Reuters poll

* Q2 loan losses 221 mln SEK vs mean forecast 289 mln in reuters poll