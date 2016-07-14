July 14 Det Norske says:

* Q2 revenues $256 million (Reuters poll $241 million) vs $322 mln in Q2 2015

* Q2 ebitda $174 million (Reuters poll $154 million) vs $224 mln in Q2 2015

* Q2 net result $6 million (Reuters poll $10 million) vs $7 mln in Q2 2015

* Q2 production was 62.440 barrels of oil equivalent per day, realising an average oil price of $49 per barrel

* Says debottlenecking study for Johan Sverdrup phase 1 concluded with an increase in phase one production capacity to 440 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Says the Johan Sverdrup project is moving forward according to plan and the company sees potential for further cost reductions

* The latest estimate for capex for sverdrup phase 1 is nok 108.5 billion (nominal value) and nok 160 to 190 billion (real) for full field, based on the same fx-assumptions as in the PDO

* Says Ivar Aasen project is progressing according to plan and budget with planned start-up in q4 2016

* Says Det norske (ex. Bp norge) expects 2016 capex to be $900 -920 mln, a reduction from previous range of $925-975 mln due to project cost savings

* Says exploration expenditures are expected to be $200-220 mln, an increase from previous range of $160-170 mln due to added number of wells

* Repeats 2016 production of 55-60 mboepd

* Says 2016 production cost is still expected to average in range 8 to 9 USD per barrel of oil equivalent

* Says preparations of integration work in connection with BP merger is well underway and closing of the transaction is expected late in the third quarter

* Says a 12-day planned shut-down at Alvheim is scheduled for august, which will impact third quarter production

* Says the Viper and Kobra wells are expected to commence production before year-end

* Says the company's balance sheet and funding outlook will be significantly strengthened following the merger with BP Norge as

* Says going forward, the company will assess the composition of its capital structure, including optimal covenant structure and increased borrowing capacity

* Repeats the company (Aker BP) aims to pay dividends from the fourth quarter 2016, conditional upon the approval of its creditors

* During the second quarter, the company's cash spending on exploration was $60 million

* Is still evaluating whether the decision made by the king in council regarding the distribution of the participating interests should be contested in the court system Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)