* Q2 revenues $256 million (Reuters poll $241 million) vs
$322 mln in Q2 2015
* Q2 ebitda $174 million (Reuters poll $154 million) vs $224
mln in Q2 2015
* Q2 net result $6 million (Reuters poll $10 million) vs $7
mln in Q2 2015
* Q2 production was 62.440 barrels of oil equivalent per
day, realising an average oil price of $49 per barrel
* Says debottlenecking study for Johan Sverdrup phase 1
concluded with an increase in phase one production capacity to
440 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Says the Johan Sverdrup project is moving forward
according to plan and the company sees potential for further
cost reductions
* The latest estimate for capex for sverdrup phase 1 is nok
108.5 billion (nominal value) and nok 160 to 190 billion (real)
for full field, based on the same fx-assumptions as in the PDO
* Says Ivar Aasen project is progressing according to plan
and budget with planned start-up in q4 2016
* Says Det norske (ex. Bp norge) expects 2016 capex to be
$900 -920 mln, a reduction from previous range of $925-975 mln
due to project cost savings
* Says exploration expenditures are expected to be $200-220
mln, an increase from previous range of $160-170 mln due to
added number of wells
* Repeats 2016 production of 55-60 mboepd
* Says 2016 production cost is still expected to average in
range 8 to 9 USD per barrel of oil equivalent
* Says preparations of integration work in connection with
BP merger is well underway and closing of the transaction is
expected late in the third quarter
* Says a 12-day planned shut-down at Alvheim is scheduled
for august, which will impact third quarter production
* Says the Viper and Kobra wells are expected to commence
production before year-end
* Says the company's balance sheet and funding outlook will
be significantly strengthened following the merger with BP Norge
as
* Says going forward, the company will assess the
composition of its capital structure, including optimal covenant
structure and increased borrowing capacity
* Repeats the company (Aker BP) aims to pay dividends from
the fourth quarter 2016, conditional upon the approval of its
creditors
* During the second quarter, the company's cash spending on
exploration was $60 million
* Is still evaluating whether the decision made by the king
in council regarding the distribution of the participating
interests should be contested in the court system
