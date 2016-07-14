BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
July 14 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Announces that it has received written correspondence from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its proposed subpart H approval pathway for Raxone in DMD patients not taking concomitant glucocorticoids
* FDA concluded that results from SIDEROS trial, should be provided at time of filing to support an NDA for treatment of DMD patients irrespective of their glucocorticoid use status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.