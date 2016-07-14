July 14 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Announces that it has received written correspondence from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its proposed subpart H approval pathway for Raxone in DMD patients not taking concomitant glucocorticoids

* FDA concluded that results from SIDEROS trial, should be provided at time of filing to support an NDA for treatment of DMD patients irrespective of their glucocorticoid use status