July 14 Wilex AG :

* H1 sales revenue and income totalling 1.9 million euros ($2.11 million), down 17 percent on previous year (2.3 million euros)

* Net loss for first half of year rose by 26 percent to 2.4 million euros from 1.9 million euros

* There is no change to guidance for Wilex Group for current financial year issued at end of march 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)