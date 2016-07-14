July 14 NetEnt

* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 122.4 (92.7) million

* Q2 revenues increased by 29.8 pct to SEK 352.1 (271.2) million

* Says optimistic going into second half of 2016 - conditions look good for continued strong growth

* Reuters poll: NetEnt Q2 revenues were seen at 354 mln SEK, EBIT at 130 mln SEK For the original story click here: bit.ly/29G4BDr Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)