July 14 Storebrand says:

* Q2 group result NOK 798 million (Reuters poll NOK 506 million)

* Solvency ratio at the end of the second quarter was 172 pct. A minimum level for dividend payments is a solvency ratio excluding transition rules of 110 pct. The solvency ratio excluding transition rules by the end of the second quarter was 122 pct

* dividends will normally represent over 35 pct of group profit before amortization after tax. Minimum half dividend is expected for 2016

* A gradual improvement is expected in the underlying solvency margin in the coming years

* The greatest impact from Brexit has been the fall in European interest rates. This has consequences for guaranteed pension portfolios, but is counteracted by the building up of buffer capital and adjustments in the investment portfolio

* To reduce costs with NOK 3-400 million by the end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)