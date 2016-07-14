BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
July 14 Straumann Holding AG says:
* exercises conversion right and call option to obtain controlling stake in MegaGen
* $30-million bonds to be converted into megagen shares; additional shares to be purchased from major shareholders to achieve a controlling stake
* conversion rate and purchase price to be determined in line with contract
* Straumann's decision triggered process to determine conversion rate and price of the additional shares
* MegaGen disputes the conversion price and calculation procedure, and has initiated arbitration in Seoul under the ICC rules
* closing deal could take up to two years depending on the progress of the arbitration Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.