July 14 Qliro Group Publ AB

* Q2 net sales for continuing operations increased by 3%, amounting to SEK 1,018.5 (988.3) million

* Q2 operating earnings (EBIT) for continuing operations amounted to SEK -11.8 (-15.4) million

* Says estimates Qliro financial services will get swedish FSA license in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)