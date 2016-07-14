UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Kesko Oyj :
* Says Group sales in June 2016 totalled 1.01 billion euros ($1.12 billion), up by 31.4 pct
* Says in comparable terms, sales increased by 5.7 pct in local currencies, excluding impact of Suomen Lahikauppa and Onninen Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources