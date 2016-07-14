BRIEF-IFCI Ltd says no negotiations taking place for mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
July 14 NP3 Fastigheter AB :
* Q2 rental income 122 million Swedish crowns ($14.4 million)versus 99 million crowns year ago
* Q2 profit from property management 60 million crowns versus 50 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes