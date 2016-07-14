July 14 3i Infrastructure Plc

* 3i Infrastructure has signed an agreement to invest around 69 million euros in Valorem

* Headquartered in Bègles, France, Valorem is an independent renewable energy development and operating company

* 3i Infrastructure will acquire a 28.5 percent stake in Valorem and provide further capital to the company through a subordinated debt instrument with the remaining equity being retained by the existing management team and minority shareholders.

* Completion of the transaction is expected by early September

* Valorem is one of the largest wind developers in France, having developed over 480MW of capacity over the last 10 years