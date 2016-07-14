BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners files for relief under chapter 11
* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11
July 14 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
* Has reached agreement with a majority of its creditors to address its short and longer term funding needs via a capital restructuring and open offer
* End result of this process is that board has concluded that only prospect for company to continue trading and avoid a liquidation is to effect a substantial restructuring of company's balance sheet
* Debt reduction: implementation of a new capital structure intended to strengthen company's balance sheet with a significant debt reduction from over us$600 million to us$100 million
* Following debt equitisation of over us$500 million and not including shareholders' rights to subscribe in open offer, shareholders' ownership of company will be diluted to 5%
* Equity raise of us$20-25 million through open offer
* Board believes restructuring offers best possible outcome for all
* If restructuring is not implemented, alternatives available to board are likely to lead to zero value for shareholders and non-consenting convertible bondholders
* Guaranteed noteholders will retain us$100 million of reinstated notes, will receive new shares representing 65.5% of equity of gkp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 A growing number of large Brazilian companies will seek protection from creditors in 2017, hitting a record for a third straight year due to a harsh recession and tight credit conditions, bankers and lawyers said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Orascom TMT Investments Sarl has voluntarily extended the deadline to consider an alternative in-court reorganization plan for Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, which in June filed for the nation's largest bankruptcy protection process ever.