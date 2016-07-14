July 14 Blue Cap AG :

* FY 2015 profit after tax at 1.0 million euros (previous year: 1.6 million euros)

* FY sales of 79.8 million euros(previous year: 78.5 million euros) and EBITDA of 5.70 million euros (previous year: 5.78 mln euros)

* Expects for FY 2016 sales of 100 million euros