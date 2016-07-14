BRIEF-IFCI Ltd says no negotiations taking place for mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
July 14 Victoria Park AB :
* Acquires 1,900 apartments in Malmö and Karlskrona
* Purchase price is 1.8 billion Swedish crowns ($212.26 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4801 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IFCI Ltd - clarifies on news item " IFCI mulling IFCI and IIFCL merger. IFCI sought 500cr. Capital infusion"
* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)
* Swiss-based investment firm, Vontobel Asset Management, selects SimCorp Coric to automate client communications and fund reporting processes