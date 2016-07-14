July 14 UMS United Medical Systems International AG :

* FY (May 1, 2015- April 30, 2016) net income amounted to -113,000 euros (loss $125,396.10), with earnings per share at -0.03 euros

* FY cash on hand amounted to 15.4 million euros or 3.60 euros per share at balance sheet date, with equity amounting to 14.8 million euros or 3.46 euros per share