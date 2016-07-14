BRIEF-Global Oriental Bhd says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as CFO
* Says resignation of Ng Eek Meen as chief financial officer Source (http://bit.ly/2km7gIs) Further company coverage:
July 14 Sbc Sveriges Bostadsrattscentrum AB :
* Q2 revenue 115 million Swedish crowns ($13.57 million) versus 104 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 20 million crowns versus 15 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4731 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* C.bank to accept bids in auctions instead of offering fixed ones
OSLO, Jan 31 Norway's central bank will keep unchanged its daily sale of foreign currency in February, it said on Tuesday.