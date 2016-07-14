Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
July 14 Infineon Technologies AG:
* Infineon to acquire Wolfspeed for US dollar 850 million in cash
* Transaction to be immediately margin and adjusted earnings-per-share accretive
* Transaction will be financed by incremental debt of US dollar 720 million and US dollar 130 million cash-on-hand
* Cree's board of directors and Infineon's supervisory board have approved acquisition
* Deal also includes related SIC wafer substrate business for power and RF power
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfspeed Power and RF division of Cree
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.