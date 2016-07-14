BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
July 14 Weis Markets Inc :
* Weis Markets announces plans to purchase 38 food lion locations from Food Lion Llc
* Expects to complete conversion process for majority of stores in September and October
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma