FOREX-Trump dooms dollar to worst January since 2008
* Dollar index down 1.9 percent on month Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
July 14 Republic Of Uruguay
* Republic Of Uruguay Files Pricing Term Sheet With U.S. Sec Related To Issue Of 4.375% USD Bonds Due 2027- Sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29FQQCE) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dollar index down 1.9 percent on month Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
ANKARA, Jan 31 Turkey's central bank governor signalled on Tuesday that its unorthodox steps to manage sharp falls in the lira currency were working and would continue until the inflation outlook shows a significant improvement.
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.