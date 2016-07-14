BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
July 14 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA :
* Announces acquisition of 100 percent of share capital of Pro Farma AG, a swiss pharmaceutical company
* Value of transaction (enterprise value) is of 16 million Swiss francs ($16.31 million) and will be funded from existing liquidity Source text: bit.ly/29GzzeV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9807 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans
* Says its previously announced 1 million common shares have been subscribed on Jan. 31
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.