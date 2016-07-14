July 14 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd
-
* Hollysys Automation Technologies announces concord signed
a significant contract to provide electrical installation
services for Doha Metro Phase 1 project
* Contract is approximately valued at QAR 227 million, or
$62.3 million
* First phase of project is scheduled to complete for
operation in 2019, with 37 stations and 75 kilometers
* Pds construction phase will begin in october 2016 and was
scheduled to commence system trial test at q4 of 2018
* Unit signed a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd
