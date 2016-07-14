July 14 Canam Group Inc :

* Canam group announces second quarter results will be affected by a reserve for a significant project

* Recording of an after-tax reserve of $32 mln in Q2 of 2016

* Says corporation believes this is a one-time event

* After-tax impact of additional costs not yet approved by client

* Corporation's immediate objective is to complete work on schedule and safely

* Canam Group Inc says corporation it will also collaborate with client to resolve these cost issues