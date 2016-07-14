BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network
July 14 Canam Group Inc :
* Canam group announces second quarter results will be affected by a reserve for a significant project
* Recording of an after-tax reserve of $32 mln in Q2 of 2016
* Says corporation believes this is a one-time event
* After-tax impact of additional costs not yet approved by client
* Corporation's immediate objective is to complete work on schedule and safely
* Canam Group Inc says corporation it will also collaborate with client to resolve these cost issues
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.