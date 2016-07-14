July 14 Mediacap SA :

* Posella Limited transfers 9.4 million of the company's shares to Posella IF1 Limited in exchange for shares in Posella IF1 Limited

* Cyprus-based Posella IF1 Limited acquires 9.4 million of the company's shares at 3.25 zloty per share

* Posella Limited is affiliated with the company's CEO, Jacek Olechowski