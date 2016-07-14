BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network
July 14 Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp
* Enters into agreement to acquire Inspired Gaming Group
* Transaction reflects a valuation for inspired of £200 million
* Equivalent transaction value is $264 million
* Hydra industries acquisition corp says upon consummation of transaction, Hydra's CEO Lorne weil will become executive chairman
* Inspired's fiscal year end september 2016 revenue and EBITDA are estimated to be $110 million and $38 million, respectively
* Cash component of transaction will be funded by a $20 million private placement from macquarie capital in addition to Hydra's cash in trust
* Hydra intends to change its name to Inspired Entertainment, Inc and will continue to trade on Nasdaq under ticker INSE
* Seller group may receive additional common shares as further consideration, depending on future performance
* Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp says proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Hydra and Inspired
* Immediately after closing, Hydra intends to change its name to Inspired Entertainment Inc
* Upon consummation of transaction, Inspired's founder and current CEO Luke Alvarez will continue as CEO
* Consideration to consist of cash available at closing after transaction expenses, Hydra shares issued at $10.00 per share
Proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both Hydra and Inspired
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.