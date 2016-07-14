BRIEF-Ocado still expects multiple deals with multiple partners
* CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term
July 14 Airbus Group SE :
* Aer Lingus adds two A330-300s to its future fleet by exercising options Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CFO says still expect to sign multiple deals with multiple partners in medium term
LONDON, Jan 31 British carpet and floor coverings retailer Carpetright reported a return to like-for-like sales growth in Britain in its third quarter, helped by a store refurbishment programme.
LONDON, Jan 31 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell a package of oil and gas fields to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3.8 billion, giving the Anglo-Dutch group a major boost in its drive to reduce debt following the acquisition of BG Group.