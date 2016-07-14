July 14 Beijer Electronics AB

* Q2 order intake of 280.2 MSEK (337.0)

* Q2 operating profit 4.2 MSEK (24.2)

* Says expects group's operating profit to be somewhat better in second half-year 2016 than corresponding period of 2015

* Says this will not fully offset poor number in first half-year

* Says anticipates group's operating profit for full year 2016 being below our previous estimate of somewhat better operating profit excluding non-recurring expenses

* Says has set new financial targets

* Says within a 2-3 year timeframe, target to achieve minimum organic growth of 7 pct per year, and achieve a minimum EBIT margin of 10 pct, measured as an average over a business cycle