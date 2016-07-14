July 14 (Reuters) -

* Fitch downgrades Kenya's local currency IDR to 'B+'/negative

* Fitch: Kenya's exports remain low and agency expects current account deficit to remain above 6% in 2017

* Fitch On Kenya - Kenya's growing stock of foreign-currency denominated debt will make country more vulnerable to exchange rate shocks

* Fitch On Kenya - Forecasts official reserves position to rise to USD7.9bn in 2016