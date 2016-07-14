BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
July 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals comments on recent stock transactions
* Commented on recent stock transactions made by Valeant's former chief executive officer, J. Michael Pearson
* "Pearson remains a significant Valeant shareholder with more than 3.5 million shares"
* Pearson is required to hold 1 million shares for two years following employment termination
* Understand that Pearson exercised and sold options representing approximately 4.4 million shares, which would expire within next 12 months
* Understands that Pearson sold approximately 411,000 shares of common stock in June and July to satisfy tax obligations
* "Mike's personal stock transactions are not a reflection of ongoing viability of Valeant"
* Next week, research and development team's work to result in 3 "significant regulatory events related to Brodalumab, Latanoprostene Bunod and Relistor oral"
* Former CEO Pearson- "Plan on holding my remaining shares until company recovers and returns to being traded on fundamentals" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
