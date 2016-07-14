July 14 Maya Gold And Silver Inc -

* Maya Gold And Silver Inc says production of 42,998 ounces of silver (1337 kg) during month of june 2016 at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco

* Maya Gold And Silver Inc says production was impacted by prolonged and periodic stoppages of operating ball mills at Zgounder silver mine in Morocco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)