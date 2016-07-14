July 14 Electra Gruppen publ AB :

* Changes the business model within the Retail business area and clarifies investment in Logistics & IT

* Subsidiary Linderholms is liquidated

* New organization will be implemented on Sept. 1

* Annual savings in the organizational adaptation is estimated to be about 4 million - 5 million Swedish crowns ($470,687.91 - $588,359.89)

* Due to reorganization Q2 results will be charged with one-off costs amounting to 1.8 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4982 Swedish crowns)